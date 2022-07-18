Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $178.95 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

