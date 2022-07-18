Zoetis Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $184.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

