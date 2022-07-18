Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

