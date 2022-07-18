Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $508.96 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.