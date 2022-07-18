Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.