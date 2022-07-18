Brightworth Acquires Shares of 6,896 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 212.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 111,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

