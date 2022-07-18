Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

