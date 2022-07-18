Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.