South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

