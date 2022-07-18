Latitude Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYD opened at $54.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.