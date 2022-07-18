Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after buying an additional 232,455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.98 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

