Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $140,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,170,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 434,703 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,395,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

