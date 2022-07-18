Latitude Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

