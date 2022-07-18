MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMU opened at $3.49 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

