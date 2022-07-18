Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,270 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,444,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.66 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

