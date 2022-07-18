Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $157.97 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.97.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.84.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

