Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH opened at $90.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.