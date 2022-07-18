Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.