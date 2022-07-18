Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

