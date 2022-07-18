MFS Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MIN opened at $2.94 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
