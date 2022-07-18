Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of -210.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn ($0.34) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -117.6%.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

