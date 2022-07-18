MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE MGF opened at $3.52 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
