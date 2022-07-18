MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

