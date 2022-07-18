MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
