MFS Multimarket Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
