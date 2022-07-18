MFS Multimarket Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

