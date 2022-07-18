Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Analysts predict that Absci will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 2,194,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 1,889,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Absci by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth $3,292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Absci by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 277,180 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

