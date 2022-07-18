Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:GOL opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $602.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.68.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.