Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

