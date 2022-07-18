MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $3.93 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 307,683 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 191,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

