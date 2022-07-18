Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.
Waterloo Brewing Stock Up 3.0 %
WBR opened at C$4.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$7.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.14 million and a PE ratio of 34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09.
Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.20 million. Analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
