Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Waterloo Brewing Stock Up 3.0 %

WBR opened at C$4.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$7.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.14 million and a PE ratio of 34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.20 million. Analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Waterloo Brewing

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Featured Articles

