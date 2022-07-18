PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PMCB opened at $2.39 on Monday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

