IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $21.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $333.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.78 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in IBEX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

