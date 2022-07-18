Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Target by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

