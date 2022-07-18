Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

KHC opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

