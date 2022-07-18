Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Confluent Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 51,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,091,907.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 182,353 shares of company stock worth $4,621,012 and sold 26,547 shares worth $485,245. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

