BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $289,468 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

