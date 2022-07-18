FourThought Financial LLC Sells 4,880 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $226.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

