HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

