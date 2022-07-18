Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

