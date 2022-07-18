Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

