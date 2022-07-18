Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $21.87 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,015,000 after acquiring an additional 955,216 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.