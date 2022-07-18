Morgan Stanley Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.16.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $85.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.67. Roku has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.