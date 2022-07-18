The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.