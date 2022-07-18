FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,351 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 186,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 261,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

