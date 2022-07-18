Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

PARA stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

