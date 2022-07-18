Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKIL. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.