Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $74.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLIO. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

