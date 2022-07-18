West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.1 %

WST stock opened at $300.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

