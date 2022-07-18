Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 245 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 9.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

