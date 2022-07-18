Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. Exelon has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

