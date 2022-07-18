DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %
DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Further Reading
