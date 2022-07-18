MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKSI. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

